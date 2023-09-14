Birdman Officially Teases Cash Money Reunion Tour With 'The Main Players'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 14, 2023
Birdman wants to reunite the original members of his Cash Money Billionaires along with the Hot Boys for a major tour.
During an impromptu interview he held on Instagram Live on Wednesday, September 13, the Cash Money Records co-founder discussed his plans for a Cash Money reunion tour. He didn't give out any specific information about the string of shows, but he did assert that he's putting up at least $100 million of his own money to make the tour happen. With B.G. now out of prison, the tour is possible but he did say that it might not include everybody.
“We definitely going on tour. I’m putting up $100 mil for it myself,” Stunna explained. “But one thing for certain, two things for sure, I ain’t guaranteeing that it’s gonna be everybody. I’m standing on business and that’s what it is. If it work out, it work out. If it don’t, it don’t. But we definitely gonna get this money, that’s for a fact.”
“I don’t think it’s gonna be everybody, personally," he continued. "S**t, I really don’t give a f**k as long as we getting it. The main players gonna be there. First of all, I ain’t got nothing against no Turk at all, he’s still a [Hot Boy]. But I’m standing on business.”
The "main players" Baby refers to includes Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, B.G. and, possibly, Lil Wayne. Birdman still considers Turk a Hot Boy, but isn't promising that the scorned MC will join them on the tour. Mannie and Juvie have already expressed interest in a reunion so they will definitely be there if the tour goes down.