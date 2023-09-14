Birdman Officially Teases Cash Money Reunion Tour With 'The Main Players'

“We definitely going on tour. I’m putting up $100 mil for it myself,” Stunna explained. “But one thing for certain, two things for sure, I ain’t guaranteeing that it’s gonna be everybody. I’m standing on business and that’s what it is. If it work out, it work out. If it don’t, it don’t. But we definitely gonna get this money, that’s for a fact.”



“I don’t think it’s gonna be everybody, personally," he continued. "S**t, I really don’t give a f**k as long as we getting it. The main players gonna be there. First of all, I ain’t got nothing against no Turk at all, he’s still a [Hot Boy]. But I’m standing on business.”



The "main players" Baby refers to includes Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, B.G. and, possibly, Lil Wayne. Birdman still considers Turk a Hot Boy, but isn't promising that the scorned MC will join them on the tour. Mannie and Juvie have already expressed interest in a reunion so they will definitely be there if the tour goes down.