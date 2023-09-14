Birdman Officially Teases Cash Money Reunion Tour With 'The Main Players'

By Tony M. Centeno

September 14, 2023

Birdman
Photo: Getty Images

Birdman wants to reunite the original members of his Cash Money Billionaires along with the Hot Boys for a major tour.

During an impromptu interview he held on Instagram Live on Wednesday, September 13, the Cash Money Records co-founder discussed his plans for a Cash Money reunion tour. He didn't give out any specific information about the string of shows, but he did assert that he's putting up at least $100 million of his own money to make the tour happen. With B.G. now out of prison, the tour is possible but he did say that it might not include everybody.

“We definitely going on tour. I’m putting up $100 mil for it myself,” Stunna explained. “But one thing for certain, two things for sure, I ain’t guaranteeing that it’s gonna be everybody. I’m standing on business and that’s what it is. If it work out, it work out. If it don’t, it don’t. But we definitely gonna get this money, that’s for a fact.”

“I don’t think it’s gonna be everybody, personally," he continued. "S**t, I really don’t give a f**k as long as we getting it. The main players gonna be there. First of all, I ain’t got nothing against no Turk at all, he’s still a [Hot Boy]. But I’m standing on business.”

The "main players" Baby refers to includes Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, B.G. and, possibly, Lil Wayne. Birdman still considers Turk a Hot Boy, but isn't promising that the scorned MC will join them on the tour. Mannie and Juvie have already expressed interest in a reunion so they will definitely be there if the tour goes down.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.