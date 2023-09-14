Florida Mother Accused Of Bringing Son To 'Drug-Fueled Threesome' At Hotel

A Florida woman was taken into custody after she allegedly brought her 11-year-old son to a hotel room where she had a "drug-fueled threesome" with two other men, according to Daily Mail.

Flagler County deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Coast. Paramedics declared the 60-year-old man dead while cops found various narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the hotel room, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said 32-year-old Amy Kemper made the 911 call and confirmed they engaged in drug use during the night. Deputies revealed her son was in the room when she slept with two older men, including the 60-year-old.

Kemper also told cops she left her kid behind with the 60-year-old man, who was "snoring unusually" when she left the property with the other man. The mother returned several hours later and found the 60-year-old dead and her 11-year-old boy still in the room, FCSO alleges.

The parent was arrested for child neglect and booked into Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond. The Florida Department of Children and Families took the child into their custody.

"A woman thought it was okay to bring her child to a resort in the middle of the night so she could engage in narcotic use and sexual activities," Sheriff Rick Staly wrote in a statement. "Unfortunately, her son was stuck alone in the room with the deceased male for several hours until she came back.”