Florida Restaurant Serves One Of America's Best Cheeseburgers

Nothing beats hunger like biting into a juicy cheeseburger. Whether you want to keep it classic or load it with other yummy ingredients, there are various eateries eager to serve their version of the sandwich. That's why Yelp released a list of every state's best cheeseburger and where you can find it. Here's how they determined their picks:

"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger,' between January 1, 2023 and July 20, 2023. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of July 20, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 20, 2023."

North South Grill serves Florida's best cheeseburger, according to the list. They also provided a quote from Yelper Caitlyn P. to highlight the deliciousness of this restaurant's cheeseburger: "Wow is all I have to say. I pride myself in being a cheeseburger 'connoisseur' and I can definitely say that this place has the best cheeseburger I’ve ever had."