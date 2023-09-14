Hunter Biden Indicted By Special Counsel On Felony Gun Charges

By Bill Galluccio

September 14, 2023

US-POLITICS-BIDEN
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP / Getty Images

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was indicted on three felony gun charges by Special Counsel David Weiss. He has been charged with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The charges come after a plea deal involving gun charges and tax evasion charges fell apart in court. As part of the original deal, Biden would have pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor tax charges, and the prosecution would recommend probation. In addition, he would also enter into a pretrial diversion program to settle a felony gun charge.

Several weeks after the plea deal fell apart, Weiss was appointed as a special counsel to handle to case against the younger Biden.

