JAY-Z’s ‘Book Of Hov’ Exhibit Gets Extended After Adding New Artifact

“We’re excited to partner with Lexus to bring JAY-Z's iconic "Off-White Lexus” to The Book of HOV. The new installation adds another element of JAY-Z’s career to the exhibit that visitors can enjoy, states Desiree Perez, CEO Roc Nation. “The response to The Book Of HOV has been overwhelming, so we’re excited to extend the exhibit to December to ensure new and returning attendees can have enough opportunities to fully immerse themselves into the experience.”



The exhibit was a complete surprise to Shawn Carter, who didn’t even know about it until he showed up for the exclusive grand opening over the summer. Since opening its doors to the public in July, “The Book Of Hov” has drawn in over 255,000 visitors. The library has also created over 21,000 new accounts that come with the limited edition JAY-Z cards. Hov’s Off-White Lexus is the first of more artifacts that will be added to the exhibit. Roc Nation and Lexus also confirmed that the exhibit will remain open until December, which is also JAY-Z’s birthday month.



If you haven’t already, make sure to check out “The Book of Hov” at the Brooklyn Public Library Central Branch now. Check out exclusive photos of the installation below.