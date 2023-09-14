JAY-Z’s ‘Book Of Hov’ Exhibit Gets Extended After Adding New Artifact
By Tony M. Centeno
September 14, 2023
"The Book Of Hov" exhibit in Brooklyn is about to get bigger, and will stick around for a little bit longer than expected.
On Thursday, September 14, Roc Nation and Lexus announced that the exhibit dedicated to the life and times of JAY-Z will feature a new installation from the multifaceted artist’s past. Fans will now get to see the 1993 Lexus GS 300 that first appeared in the music video for JAY-Z’s 1996 banger “Dead Presidents.” The vehicle was also mentioned in his classics “Can I Live” and “Empire State of Mind.” Fans will be able to see the car at the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central location on Eastern Parkway.
“We’re excited to partner with Lexus to bring JAY-Z's iconic "Off-White Lexus” to The Book of HOV. The new installation adds another element of JAY-Z’s career to the exhibit that visitors can enjoy, states Desiree Perez, CEO Roc Nation. “The response to The Book Of HOV has been overwhelming, so we’re excited to extend the exhibit to December to ensure new and returning attendees can have enough opportunities to fully immerse themselves into the experience.”
The exhibit was a complete surprise to Shawn Carter, who didn’t even know about it until he showed up for the exclusive grand opening over the summer. Since opening its doors to the public in July, “The Book Of Hov” has drawn in over 255,000 visitors. The library has also created over 21,000 new accounts that come with the limited edition JAY-Z cards. Hov’s Off-White Lexus is the first of more artifacts that will be added to the exhibit. Roc Nation and Lexus also confirmed that the exhibit will remain open until December, which is also JAY-Z’s birthday month.
If you haven’t already, make sure to check out “The Book of Hov” at the Brooklyn Public Library Central Branch now. Check out exclusive photos of the installation below.