Nas Drops 'Magic 3' Album With Hit-Boy & Lil Wayne On His 50th Birthday
By Tony M. Centeno
September 14, 2023
Nas is back with his brand new LP following a six-album run with Hit-Boy.
On Thursday night, September 14, the revered MC celebrated his 50th birthday by dropping the third and final installment of his Magic trilogy. Nasty Nas opens the album with "Fever," which has him rapping along with a sample of his own hit "Represent" off his Illmatic LP. He continues by namedropping other revered artists like Fat Joe and Coi Leray on "Blue Bentley" plus the late Nipsey Hussle, who makes a quick posthumous appearance on "Sitting With My Thoughts." With Hit-Boy behind the boards, Nas only called on Lil Wayne to hop on "Never Die."
"Never broke again, I'm blacker than the NBA/ESPN couldn't cover all of my highlights," Nas raps on "Sitting With My Thoughts." "Look at this money machine, I love what it sound like, And Nipsey would've love that I'm workin' with Hit/He might've took me to 6-0 and turned me a Crip/It's our money in, XO in my cup, I'm sittin' with my thoughts again."
The album arrives just a few months after he delivered Magic 2 featuring his latest collaboration with 50 Cent, "Office Hours." Nas' second trilogy with Hit-Boy began near the end of 2021 when the duo delivered their Magic album as a surprise to their fans. They dropped the project in the midst of their original, Grammy award-winning trilogy King's Disease.
"The final Nas and Hit-Boy album Magic 3," Hit-Boy reflected in an Instagram post. "Just know we gave it our all 🙏🏾 tbh we haven’t taken much time from working on music together since we linked in 2020 we tap in daily to work or just to chop it or every other day at least i would say.. having this type of musical bond with an artist of this caliber is a producers dream. i want to thank Nas for taking in my ideas and embracing them and me. you can’t force this type of energy. i’m right here whenever forever bro!!"
Listen to Nas & Hit-Boy's Magic 3 album below.