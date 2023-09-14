Clark County authorities are seeking public input to name a forthcoming park in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

This 10-acre park, currently under construction near Tee Pee and Patrick lanes, is set to offer a range of amenities, including two illuminated tennis courts, four illuminated dog parks, a shaded playground with water play features and more.

The naming process has been narrowed down to three choices, and officials are inviting the public to cast their votes before the September 18 deadline:

Lt. Erik Lloyd Memorial Park

This option pays tribute to Lieutenant Erik Lloyd, who dedicated 29 years to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Beginning his law enforcement career as a patrol officer in 1990, he later served as a Narcotics Detective and rose through the ranks to become a lieutenant in 2014. His contributions extended to raising funds for the spouses of fallen officers and supporting injured officers, such as Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis. Lloyd tragically passed away on July 29, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Patrick Family Park

This name refers to the park's location on Patrick Lane.

Southwest Family Park

This option is tied to the park's location in southwest Las Vegas.

Residents are encouraged to cast their votes here, participating in the decision to name this upcoming community park.