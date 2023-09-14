WATCH: Massive Alligator Swims Toward Group Of Children Swimming In Lake

A group of Texas children had to swim for their lives after a large alligator started swimming toward them. The children were playing in Lake Raven in Huntsville State Park when the alligator, which was at least ten feet long, started swimming toward the group.

Bystanders on the shore recorded as the children were screaming as they rushed to get out of the water with the help of several adults. At one point, a girl who was on a floating platform in the middle of the lake jumped into the water and started to swim toward a rope barrier in the water. As she neared the rope, the alligator briefly went underwater and appeared to be targeting her.

Luckily, the gator got caught up in the rope, and the girl managed to get out of the water safely.

"The gator was definitely aiming for her," David Siljeg, who recorded the video, told KTXH. "It was like a movie scene, but real."

Law enforcement officials arrived soon after the video was filmed and closed down the beach until the alligator left.