Florida Ice Cream Shop Crowned The Best In The State

Americans are spoiled for choice when it comes to desserts. A big slice of cake, a batch of cookies, or a chunky brownie can satisfy one's sweet tooth, but no treat does it like ice cream. Cold and creamy, this delight can be served in a waffle cone, churned into a milkshake, or stuffed into a massive tub to enjoy whenever you want.

The United States has no shortage of amazing ice cream shops ready to scoop classic and unique flavors. If you're on the hunt for the best of the best, LoveFood found the top ice cream parlor in every state.

According to the website, the best place to get ice cream in Florida is Proper Ice Cream! Here's why:

"Proper Ice Cream combines both imported Italian and locally sourced ingredients to make its range of artisan ice creams, soft serves, frozen custards, vegan ice creams, and sorbets. Served in its two locations, plus at several restaurants and markets across the state, there's a huge range of flavors available, or you can go for a flight and try several. Popular choices include Key lime pie, butterscotch cocoa brownie, and cherry sorbet."