Restaurant Owner Fatally Shot Naked Intruder Who Assaulted Her

The owner of a Memphis restaurant fatally shot a naked man who refused to leave. The man, who was naked except for a pair of sneakers, showed up to Mr. Potato Head while it was closed and asked for a glass of water.

The man forced his way inside and closed the self-locking door behind him. He then became angry when he couldn't leave and started throwing a tantrum, damaging the doors in the process.

The owner, who asked not to be identified, told WREG that she pulled out a gun when the man started threatening her and her family.

"I was just afraid of his strength," she said. "I'm pointing at him, asking him to calm down and stay away or get out of the store which the door was jammed, and he had no way out, so therefore I was between a rock and a hard place, and I just did what I had to do," she told the news station.

During the altercation, the man punched the restaurant owner in the chest and tried to throw a chair at her sister. As a result, she fired two shots at the man.

"It's just a scary sight, and I know that people are saying what they could've done, what they would've done, but until you're in a situation, you never know what you will do, especially when the fear hits you. You never know what you're going to do. He was a big guy, big enough to hurt me," she said.

The Memphis Police Department said that the man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The restaurant owner was detained by officers but is not facing charges.