"I send all my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded," she wrote. "But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot bc s**t is not true, at all. To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn't on my set."



"My secure and thanks to my production team getting all the paperwork right and working with the Broward Sheriff's Office to hire off-duty's to make sure everyone was safe," she continued. "We finished the shoot at a different location and everyone from our set went home safely. Period."



Local 10 Miami reports that two suspects were apprehended, but it's not clear what they were charged with. The shooting occurred just hours before her new song with Lil Durk "Hellcats SRTs 2" hit streaming services. Check out her statement below.