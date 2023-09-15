Texts Sent By Brian Laundrie After Killing Gabby Petito Revealed: Report

Text messages sent by Brian Laundrie days after killing Gabby Petito have reportedly been revealed.

Laundrie, who admitted to killing Petito in a note later found in the area where his body was located by authorities, had reportedly texted a friend detailing his "fun" travels on the cross-country trip that resulted in his fiancée's death, according to messages reviewed by the Messenger.

“Trip was good,” Laundrie wrote to a friend named Ben on Sept. 4, 2021, after he returned to Florida without Petito but before she was reported missing and his his own eventual disappearance.

“Gab and I had fun. Tired now, gonna sleep for a week,” he added.

“We made a lot of content,” Laundrie wrote, referencing the couple's shared YouTube travel channel. "It was once in a lifetime."

Witnesses in Utah, where the couple was stopped for an alleged domestic violence incident during their cross-country roadtrip, told police that they saw Laundrie -- believed to have later strangled and bludgeoned Petito to death in the Bridger-Teton National Forest several weeks prior to his own death -- hitting the 22-year-old in public. Officers made contact with the couple near Arches National Park, but no charges were filed, despite a Utah statute that requires police to make an arrest or issue a citation in relation to potential domestic incidents.

Petito, who appeared to be visibly shaken while speaking to police, told officers that Laundrie had grabbed her face while gesturing toward her neck, but authorities deemed her to be the aggressor and didn't appear to view Laundrie as a potential suspect at the time, despite witnesses calling 911 alleging that he had hit her in public. On September 30, 2021, police released bodycam footage which showing Petito telling an officer that an argument with Laundrie got physical on August 21, 2021.