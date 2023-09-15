This Florida City Ranked High Among The Best Places To Buy A House

The real estate market has been a roller coaster ride ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices and mortgages skyrocketed across the country and remain high still, according to Bankrate. Data from the National Association of Realtors shows the median price of an existing home in March 2020 was just $280,700. In July 2023, that number is now $406,700.

While life has returned to normal, some housing markets managed to stabilize while others continue to price out current and future homebuyers. That's why WalletHub released a list of the best real estate markets for 2023, whether you're in the business or you're looking for a new home.

"To determine the best local real-estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength" the website states. "Our data set ranges from median home-price appreciation to job growth."

According to the study, one Florida city ranked in the Top 10: Port St. Lucie! Researchers say it scored well on "affordability and economic environment," which includes housing affordability, job growth, population growth, unemployment rates, and more.

Here are the best places to buy a house in America:

McKinney, Texas Frisco, Texas Nashville, Tennessee Denton, Texas Cary, North Carolina Allen, Texas Durham, North Carolina Austin, Texas Port St. Lucie, Florida Gilbert, Arizona

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.