WATCH: Man Jumps Over Railing Into Fast Flowing River To Rescue Young Girl

A heart-stopping video captured the moment a man jumped into a fast-moving river to rescue a young girl. The young girl fell into a river in Qingyuan City, China, on Monday (September 11). The girl was floating face down in the water and briefly raised her hands above the water for help.

The unidentified man didn't hesitate, hopped over a railing, and jumped into the water about 15-20 feet below. The man swims furiously toward the girl as he continues to float away with the current. Once he reached the young girl, he turned her over and swam back toward the shore.

While the video does not show the bystanders pulling the girl out of the water, it does show her standing on a patio as adults remove a rope from around her legs and check her out.

The girl did not appear to be injured after the terrifying ordeal.

There is no information about how the girl fell into the water.