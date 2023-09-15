Woman Accidentally Swallows AirPod Mistaking It For Vitamin

A woman claims she swallowed an AirPod after she mistook it for a vitamin.

TikTok user Tanna Barker said she took off her left AirPod and put it in her pocket ran while running into an old friend during her morning walk.

"Okay, so I'm gonna be vulnerable right now. I swallowed my AirPod. I swallowed my AirPod," Barker said in the TikTok post explaining the accident. "Halfway through my walk, I decided to take my vitamins."

Barker, instead, grabbed the AirPod and swallowed it, adding that she didn't realize it until completing her walk.

"I reached into my pocket to get my AirPod, and I'm holding my vitamins," Barker said during an interview with ABC News.