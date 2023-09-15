Woman Accidentally Swallows AirPod Mistaking It For Vitamin
By Jason Hall
September 15, 2023
A woman claims she swallowed an AirPod after she mistook it for a vitamin.
TikTok user Tanna Barker said she took off her left AirPod and put it in her pocket ran while running into an old friend during her morning walk.
"Okay, so I'm gonna be vulnerable right now. I swallowed my AirPod. I swallowed my AirPod," Barker said in the TikTok post explaining the accident. "Halfway through my walk, I decided to take my vitamins."
Barker, instead, grabbed the AirPod and swallowed it, adding that she didn't realize it until completing her walk.
"I reached into my pocket to get my AirPod, and I'm holding my vitamins," Barker said during an interview with ABC News.
@tannasellsutah
Barker said she contacted multiple medical professionals who assured her that she would be fine and the AirPods would pass through her within three to five days. The Utah grandmother said she wanted to share the experience as an important lesson but was surprised to find that millions of users viewed her video within 12 hours of the post being shared.
"People are invested in my bowel movements at this point, you know?" Barker said via ABC News.
Top comments shared on the post included "You win the 'never have I ever' game" and "play music really loud so you can track its progress."
"One of the hashtags I used was #ThisTooShallPass, and it has," Barker revealed in another video addressing the accident.