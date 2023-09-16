Country music sensation Maren Morris has released a two-track EP titled "The Bridge," and it's far more than just another musical project. Through this EP, Morris expresses her desire to transition away from the world of country music, a realm in which she has achieved significant stardom. The EP's tracks, "The Tree" and "Get the Hell Out of Here," are rife with metaphors that reflect her sentiments about her departure.

In "The Tree," Morris sings about being done with futile efforts, comparing it to filling a cup with a hole in the bottom. Meanwhile, "Get the Hell Out of Here" begins with the admission that she "watered the garden but forgot to fill the well." These lyrics serve as poignant reflections of her decision.

However, Maren Morris's departure isn't motivated solely by a fatigue of guitars, twang and neatly structured, storytelling lyrics that define country music. Instead, in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, she explains that it stems from her firm belief that the country music industry needs to confront its history of racism and misogyny and open its doors to more diversity. She has been vocal about these issues, even publicly clashing with fellow country star Jason Aldean over gender-affirming healthcare for young people.

"The Bridge" signifies Morris's deliberate transition from her Nashville success to an uncertain future. In her own words, she contemplated "burning it to the ground and starting over," but it appears that country music is undergoing a transformation of its own without her intervention.

Morris stated that she must emphasize the importance of allyship and awakening to uncomfortable truths. She is aware of how she has been perceived as a critic of the industry's shortcomings from her perspective, determined to make it more inclusive and progressive, even if it means facing backlash.

With "The Bridge," Maren Morris has taken a significant step towards a new musical chapter, working with Columbia Records instead of its Nashville division and collaborating with renowned producer Jack Antonoff. She explores her departure from her country music roots while expressing hope for a brighter future.

While Morris's journey away from country music may be bittersweet, it's clear that she is embarking on a new path filled with creative freedom and a commitment to progress.