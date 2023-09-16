New Mexico Governor Narrows Gun Ban Amid Multiple Lawsuits

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham narrowed her controversial 30-day gun ban on Friday (September 15). The new public health order bans guns in parks and playgrounds in Albuquerque and the surrounding county.

"We have amended the public places component of the gun violence aspect of the public health order," Lujan Grisham said. "That is amended to be focused now on no open or concealed carry in public parks and playgrounds, where we know we've got high risk of kids and families."

The original order, which banned people in Bernalillo County from carrying firearms, faced multiple lawsuits and was criticized by Republicans and a handful of Democrats. City and county officials said they would not enforce the law, and New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said he would not defend the law in court.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge David Urias blocked the order from taking effect until October 3.

Despite the setbacks, Lujan Grisham vowed to continue her fight to curb gun violence in New Mexico.

"I'm going to continue pushing to make sure that all of us are using every resource available to put an end to this public health emergency with the urgency it deserves," she said in a statement. "I will not accept the status quo — enough is enough."