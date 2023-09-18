David Beckham Gets Spice Girls Tattoo In Honor Of Wife Victoria

David Beckham has a new tattoo and it's Spice Girls-related! In a recent interview with The Sun, the former soccer player revealed that his latest tattoo is in honor of his wife, Victoria Beckham, and her days with the popular English girl group.

"I’ve just had ‘Posh’ done," Beckham said, referring to Victoria's stage name in the group. "Any of the tattoos I’ve got are of the family.” According to Us Weekly, the tattoo was done sometime between late August and early September and was visible during a recent outing in Los Angeles. The outlet says "Posh" is tattooed on his middle finger in script font.

This isn't the first tattoo David has put on his body in honor of his wife. He also has her first name in cursive on the same hand he now has "Posh," and he has a portrait of Victoria on his left forearm. “The tattoos are a way of me expressing deeper feelings about the things I care about and love,” Beckham told GQ back in 2016. “Am I done? Probably not. [I] think Victoria’s given up on telling me to stop now. She used to. She used to say, ‘Do you have to?’ But she knows it makes me happy.”

Beckham has over 60 tattoos and several of them are dedicated to Victoria as well as their four children: 24-year-old Brooklyn, 21-year-old Romeo, 18-year-old Cruz, and 12-year-old Harper. David and Victoria met at a soccer match in 1997 and said "I Do" in a private ceremony near Dublin just two years later in the summer of 1999.