Florida Man's 'Hands Were Trembling' After He Won $5 Million Lottery Prize

By Zuri Anderson

September 18, 2023

Photo: Florida Lottery

A Florida man said he couldn't believe he scored the top multimillion-dollar prize in a lottery game. According to Florida Lottery, 44-year-old Travis Hall, of Port St. Lucie, scored $5 million after playing the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER game.

A Thursday (September 14) news release said the lucky winner picked up his $20 ticket from a Publix located at 746 Southwest Federal Highway in Stuart. The store will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Hall chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. He told lottery officials was shocked after he realized he was now a multimillionaire.

“I stopped at Publix to grab a sub and decided to try my luck with a $20 Scratch-Off,” the 44-year-old said. “Little did I know, it would turn into a $5 million-dollar win! After waiting days to scratch the ticket, I handed it to my wife–my hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing.”

The $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER features eight top prizes of $5 million, 16 $1 million prizes, and much more. The Florida Lottery's webpage on the game shows only two top prizes remain as of Monday (September 18).

