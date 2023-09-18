Florida Restaurant Ranked High Among The Best Award-Winning Eateries
By Zuri Anderson
September 18, 2023
Many restaurants across the United States get top honors and accolades for their amazing menus, stellar service, beautiful decor, and immersive atmosphere. Only a handful can say they stand tall among the best of the best, however.
That's why Trips to Discover revealed the 10 best award-winning eateries in the country. Analysts determined their picks after looking at "64 highest-ranking restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide, Forbes Travel Guide, and American Automobile Association (AAA) Diamond Awards."
A highly-rated Florida restaurant was crowned the top restaurant on the list: Victoria & Albert's! Here's why it was ranked number one:
"Welcome to the heart of Orlando, Florida, where the prestigious Victoria & Albert’s nestles within Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. A crowning jewel in the culinary world, this restaurant proudly wears its Five-Star badge from Forbes Travel Guide and AAA Five-Diamond honor with grace and elegance. Per my statistical analysis, it stands atop the gastronomic pinnacle with a sterling Customer Review Score of 4.81 out of 5 — the highest among a competitive field of 64 critically acclaimed culinary destinations."
Here are the Top 10 award-winning restaurants in America, according to Trips to Discover:
- Victoria & Albert’s (Orlando, Florida)
- Cindy Wolf’s Charleston (Baltimore, Maryland)
- The Inn at Little Washington (Washington, Virginia)
- Per Se (New York, New York)
- Le Bernardin (New York, New York)
- Daniel (New York, New York)
- Gary Danko (San Francisco, California)
- The Modern (New York, New York)
- Alinea (Chicago, Illinois)
- Kai Restaurant (Phoenix, Arizona)
To see why the rest of these acclaimed eateries are getting the spotlight, too, visit tripstodiscover.com for the full list.