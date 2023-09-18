Florida Restaurant Ranked High Among The Best Award-Winning Eateries

Many restaurants across the United States get top honors and accolades for their amazing menus, stellar service, beautiful decor, and immersive atmosphere. Only a handful can say they stand tall among the best of the best, however.

That's why Trips to Discover revealed the 10 best award-winning eateries in the country. Analysts determined their picks after looking at "64 highest-ranking restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide, Forbes Travel Guide, and American Automobile Association (AAA) Diamond Awards."

A highly-rated Florida restaurant was crowned the top restaurant on the list: Victoria & Albert's! Here's why it was ranked number one:

"Welcome to the heart of Orlando, Florida, where the prestigious Victoria & Albert’s nestles within Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. A crowning jewel in the culinary world, this restaurant proudly wears its Five-Star badge from Forbes Travel Guide and AAA Five-Diamond honor with grace and elegance. Per my statistical analysis, it stands atop the gastronomic pinnacle with a sterling Customer Review Score of 4.81 out of 5 — the highest among a competitive field of 64 critically acclaimed culinary destinations."