2 Florida Women Accused Of Tossing Around Baby 'Like A Toy' At Bar

Two Florida women were arrested after authorities claim they tossed a baby back and forth at a bar last week, according to WKMG. Daytona Beach Police said they responded to Coyote Ugly Saloon located on Seabreeze Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (September 14).

A witness told officers that 19-year-old Brianna Lafoe and 20-year-old Sierrah Newell threw a baby in the air and even flipped him upside down by his ankles while the duo were intoxicated, an arrest affidavit reads. The witness alleges they threw the infant "like a toy" over a distance of about four feet inside the establishment.

The police report said the witness tried to confront them but the duo belted threats at them. Newell, who had crutches, even threatened to hit bystanders, officers wrote.

The witness said they also recorded the incident, and footage shows Newell sitting on the ground as Lafoe is standing up and "aggressively swinging" the baby up and down. At some point, Lafoe approached the witness and tried to strike them with a crutch, according to police.

Cops said the baby was rushed to the hospital, and X-ray photos suggest the boy may have suffered a broken arm. No word on whether the child is related to them.

Lafoe is facing charges of battery and child abuse, while Newell was charged with child abuse.