Influencer Who Said 'I'm Instagram Famous' On Plane Shuts Down Social Media
By Zuri Anderson
September 19, 2023
The influencer who got into a shouting match with a passenger on a plane and said, "I'm Instagram famous," has privated her social media pages after the viral video surfaced online.
New York Post has identified the 35-year-old woman as Morgan Osman, a self-proclaimed fashion designer from Miami who's close to breaking 1 million followers on Instagram. Footage of her profanity-filled meltdown blew up on the Internet over the weekend, which shows her arguing with a man offscreen on an American Airlines flight.
"Call me a b***h, again," Osman says at the beginning of the video, claiming she "did nothing wrong."
"I said, 'Shut up,'" the passenger responds. The influencer snaps back saying, "No, you shut the f**k up... and your b***h."
Someone else could be heard saying, "Goodbye, goodbye," before Osman stops in front of the person recording and drops a memorable line.
"Film me, I'm Instagram famous, you f**king bum," she exclaims. The video ends with Osman continuing to tell laughing passengers "shut the f**k up" as she leaves with her luggage.
“Film me. I’m Instagram famous you fucking bum” pic.twitter.com/pnaXPdUreD— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 18, 2023
No word on what led up to the tantrum, but social media users mocked and derided her -- particularly for bragging about her celebrity status while flying economy. After people found out who she was, Osman privated her Instagram page and other social media accounts as of Tuesday (September 19).
According to reporters, Osman rose to prominence thanks to her short appearance on Season 5 of Oxygen's Bad Girls Club in 2010. She also starred in MTV's Miami Monkey, which only lasted one season. Ever since then, Osman carved out a career as a social media influencer.
Many people say Osman's outburst harkens back to Tiffany Gomas' meltdown earlier this year, where she called someone "not real" following a dispute over AirPods.