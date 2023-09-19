Influencer Who Said 'I'm Instagram Famous' On Plane Shuts Down Social Media

The influencer who got into a shouting match with a passenger on a plane and said, "I'm Instagram famous," has privated her social media pages after the viral video surfaced online.

New York Post has identified the 35-year-old woman as Morgan Osman, a self-proclaimed fashion designer from Miami who's close to breaking 1 million followers on Instagram. Footage of her profanity-filled meltdown blew up on the Internet over the weekend, which shows her arguing with a man offscreen on an American Airlines flight.

"Call me a b***h, again," Osman says at the beginning of the video, claiming she "did nothing wrong."

"I said, 'Shut up,'" the passenger responds. The influencer snaps back saying, "No, you shut the f**k up... and your b***h."

Someone else could be heard saying, "Goodbye, goodbye," before Osman stops in front of the person recording and drops a memorable line.

"Film me, I'm Instagram famous, you f**king bum," she exclaims. The video ends with Osman continuing to tell laughing passengers "shut the f**k up" as she leaves with her luggage.