Mussels Are Disappearing From Kentucky Rivers. Researchers Explain Why

Kentucky stands as a global stronghold for freshwater mussels, boasting over 100 species, representing about a third of North American mussel diversity. The Licking River alone harbors more than 50 mussel species.

These mussels, often referred to as the "gems" of river ecosystems, play a vital role in filtering water by feasting on algae and microscopic organisms. They offer sanctuary and sustenance to various aquatic life forms and, most importantly, serve as potent indicators of a river's overall ecosystem health.

However, despite their ecological significance, mussels are confronting a perilous decline across numerous waterways in the Midwest and South, Kentucky included. Mass die-offs and dwindling populations have raised serious concerns among experts.

A recent report co-authored by Wendell Haag, a research fisheries biologist with the U.S. Forest Service Southern Research Station, highlights an alarming trend—significant declines in mussel species diversity in Kentucky's rivers, with some experiencing a 82% reduction.

Haag's research efforts, fortified by a three-year project spanning 13 states, seek to unravel the mystifying factors behind this decline. While certain culprits, such as the construction of dams, have historically impacted mussel populations, others remain enigmatic. Sediment erosion, invasive species and pollution are all on the investigative table.

However, sediment levels do not consistently correlate with mussel health across waterways. In some instances, streams submerged in what appears to be a "muddy mess" play host to thriving mussel communities, defying conventional wisdom. The ongoing quest is to craft a comprehensive index that takes into account multiple factors, aiding the prediction of suitable habitats for these imperiled mollusks.

As mussels across the United States confront looming extinction threats, researchers like Haag and Monte McGregor, who oversees Kentucky's Center for Mollusk Conservation, are racing against time to preserve rare species. Their efforts in raising and subsequently releasing juvenile mussels have salvaged some species on the brink of oblivion, like the golden riffleshell.

Yet a multitude of endangered mussels awaits similar salvation efforts. McGregor underscores the urgency of their work, stressing that without intervention, several species may vanish within a decade.