South Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Milkshake In The State

Milkshakes are the perfect choice to treat yourself on a hot day, and even as the temperatures start to cool, you may still find yourself craving the decadent dessert. Whether you're trying to cool down in the heat or simply want to brighten up your day with something sweet, milkshakes are the perfect pick-me-up.

Cheapism searched across the country for the tastiest milkshakes around, compiling a list of the best spot in each state to pick up the sweet treat, "from crazy shakes to traditional soda-fountain treats."

According to the list, the best milkshake in all of South Carolina can be found at Kaminsky's Dessert Cafe, which has locations in both Charleston and Columbia. While known for its "award winning signature desserts" like cakes, pies and cheesecake as well as its specialty coffees, per its website, Kaminsky's also serves milkshakes in delicious flavors like espresso, banana pudding and salted caramel. They also have elevated "adult milkshakes" with boozy additions like the Irish cream and chocolate vodka Drunken Cookie or the rum-based Bananas Foster.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Stop in for an indulgent treat at Kaminsky's Dessert Cafe while you're exploring charming Charleston. There's always a dessert case full of freshly baked treats, rotated throughout the day. Of course, you can also sip some coffee, spirits, dessert martinis, or a signature milkshake. Adults can add a little something extra — for instance, a little Kahlua in their espresso or cookies and cream milkshake."

Check out the full list at cheapism.com to see more of the best milkshakes around the country.