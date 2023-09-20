Florida Man Buys $2 Million Winning Lottery Ticket From 7-Eleven

A Florida man is now a millionaire after making a stop at a 7-Eleven. According to the Florida Lottery, 31-year-old Alexander Randall, of Port Orange, claimed the $2 million top prize from the the $10 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game on September 15.

Randall chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1.37 million, according to lottery officials.

The lucky winner purchased his ticket from a 7-Eleven located at 207 Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange. The retailer will also get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

Officials said the $10 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features over $261 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The game's page states there are four top prizes of $2 million remaining as of Wednesday (September 20). The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.45.

Randall isn't the only Floridian who's now millions of dollars richer. Recently, another man said his "hands were trembling" after realizing he won $5 million from another lottery game. There could be another millionaire revealed soon -- a lottery ticket worth $3.75 million was sold at a Florida gas station last month.