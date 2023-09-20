Florida Restaurant Has Some Of The 'Absolute Best' Fried Rice In The U.S.

Fried rice is the perfect comfort food for when you want to chill at home or you can't make up your mind at a restaurant. While fried rice can be found in plenty of Asian eateries, just about any place can put its own spin on this classic dish. That's why The Daily Meal compiled a list of the "absolute best" fried rice you can find in America.

A South Florida restaurant got the spotlight thanks to its Peruvian-style fried rice: Sabor a Peru! Here's why writers adore their take on the dish:

"This renowned fried rice comes to us from South Florida. A visit to Sabor a Peru, located at 2923 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, would be a visit wasted if you don't try the seafood fried rice — or that's what reviewers say, anyway. On Four Square and Yelp, diners love the seafood fried rice, which is heaped with mussels, scallops, shrimp, and calamari. Reviews state that the dish is worthy of five stars, the best they'd ever had, and cooked perfectly... There are a number of ways to enjoy fried rice in simple and classic Peruvian fare even if you don't enjoy seafood; there's an omelet with grilled steak, fried rice, and beans that is a standout in reviews, too."