Florida Restaurant Has Some Of The 'Absolute Best' Fried Rice In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

September 20, 2023

Healthy Homemade Fried Rice
Photo: bhofack2 / iStock / Getty Images

Fried rice is the perfect comfort food for when you want to chill at home or you can't make up your mind at a restaurant. While fried rice can be found in plenty of Asian eateries, just about any place can put its own spin on this classic dish. That's why The Daily Meal compiled a list of the "absolute best" fried rice you can find in America.

A South Florida restaurant got the spotlight thanks to its Peruvian-style fried rice: Sabor a Peru! Here's why writers adore their take on the dish:

"This renowned fried rice comes to us from South Florida. A visit to Sabor a Peru, located at 2923 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, would be a visit wasted if you don't try the seafood fried rice — or that's what reviewers say, anyway. On Four Square and Yelp, diners love the seafood fried rice, which is heaped with mussels, scallops, shrimp, and calamari. Reviews state that the dish is worthy of five stars, the best they'd ever had, and cooked perfectly... There are a number of ways to enjoy fried rice in simple and classic Peruvian fare even if you don't enjoy seafood; there's an omelet with grilled steak, fried rice, and beans that is a standout in reviews, too."

You can find this restaurant at 2927 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami.

Check out the full list on The Daily Meal's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.