Where To Go To Get The Best College Education In Nevada

The University of Nevada, Reno, and The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, have earned notable recognition from esteemed national publications, reaffirming their statuses as two of the country's premier academic institutions.

These accolades stem from the universities' unwavering commitment to providing exceptional student experiences, showcasing faculty achievements and actively engaging with diverse communities.

U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best College Ranking list has positioned the universities prominently, elevating particularly Reno from its previous ranking of 263 to an impressive 195 among "National Universities."

On the other hand, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas ranked number 269 in the "National Universities" section.

Reno also secured the 106th spot among "Top Public Schools" out of a comprehensive list of nearly 1,500 institutions. These rankings are meticulously determined on various factors, including graduation rates for first-generation students and Pell Grant recipients.

Brian Sandoval, the 17th president of the University of Nevada, Reno, commented,

"Taken together, all of these rankings are indicative of the upward trajectory of our University as we work to meet the needs of Nevada and its people. Our land-grant mission has always emphasized quality, accessibility and diversity and it is clear that our students, faculty and staff are delivering on all of these aspects on a daily basis. The work of our entire University has never mattered more than it does right now. We are achieving on the highest of national levels and are furthering the University’s impactful work in such a way that lives are transformed and that future dreams can be realized."

The University of Nevada, Reno, and UNLV's consistent acclaims underscore the institutions' commitment to excellence, diversity and profound impact on both students and the broader community.