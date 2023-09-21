2 Colorado Restaurants Named Among 2023's Best Restaurants

The culinary world is full of exciting eateries for Americans to check out, from budding establishments with amazing concepts and menus to longstanding joints still charming old and new customers with their food. With so many restaurants opening their doors every year, it's hard to keep track of what's worth your time.

The New York Times just unveiled its 2023 list of the top restaurants they're "most excited about right now." The news outlet states, "For the third annual New York Times Restaurant List, we sent a dozen reporters, editors and critics to hundreds of places across the United States — from Rattlesnake Point in Florida to the Arts District in Los Angeles — to find our favorites."

NYT included two Colorado restaurants on their esteemed list this year, and all of them opened within the last five years. Writers also detailed what you can look forward to at these eateries:

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal in Denver

Senior Editor Brian Gallagher gushed about this restaurant's signature dish pozole negro, a Mexican hominy soup described as "rich and restorative." He also talked about guisados, which can be served as tacos or costras, as well as huachinago, a red snapper dish with pineapple butter and citrus slaw.