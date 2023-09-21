3 Florida Restaurants Named Among 2023's Best Restaurants

By Zuri Anderson

September 21, 2023

The culinary world is full of exciting eateries for Americans to check out, from budding establishments with amazing concepts and menus to longstanding joints still charming old and new customers with their food. With so many restaurants opening their doors every year, it's hard to keep track of what's worth your time.

The New York Times just unveiled its 2023 list of the top restaurants they're "most excited about right now." The news outlet states, "For the third annual New York Times Restaurant List, we sent a dozen reporters, editors and critics to hundreds of places across the United States — from Rattlesnake Point in Florida to the Arts District in Los Angeles — to find our favorites."

NYT included three Florida restaurants on their esteemed list this year, and all of them opened within the last five years. Writers also detailed what you can look forward to at these eateries:

Maty's in Miami

"Plates of oysters a la chalaca, tuna tiradito laid over citrusy yellow-eye beans, and whole roasted dorade draped in aji amarillo beurre blanc," writes Brett Anderson.

Smoke & Dough in Miami

"Ribs glossed with guava-ancho barbecue sauce, brisket rubbed with Cuban coffee, housemade pastrami tequeños, black beans baked with pineapple. And yes, the flan is smoked," Anderson said.

Salt Shack on the Bay in Tampa

"The sprawling menu has a vague Caribbean bent, with jackfruit tacos dressed in jicama slaw and jerk burgers with fries, but the real gold is anything that lets all that great Gulf seafood shine," Kim Severson described.

