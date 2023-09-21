Florida Man Wins Massive Multimillion-Dollar Prize From Lottery Game

A Florida man's local trip to Walmart led to him becoming a multimillionaire, according to the Florida Lottery. On Wednesday (September 20), officials revealed that 61-year-old Victor Robbins, of Port Orange, claimed the $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game.

The lucky winner chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

Robbins purchased his $20 ticket from Walmart Market, which is located at 3811 Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange. The store will also get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher, officials wrote.

The $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER game features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million. According to the Florida Lottery's website, only two top prizes of $5 million are up for grabs as of Friday (September 22). The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.

The 61-year-old isn't the only person who got life-changing amounts of money from this game. Earlier this month, another Florida man claimed the $5 million top prize from MONOPOLY DOUBLER. The brand-new millionaire said his "hands were trembling" upon learning the news of his win.

Speaking of millions of dollars on the line, a $3.75 million lottery prize has yet to be claimed.