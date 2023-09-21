Here's The 'Strangest' Museum In Florida

The United States is home to many quirky creations, from unorthodox buildings to iconic landmarks and restaurants. Naturally, there are going to be some museums dedicated to often overlooked or straight-up odd subjects.

Some of these exhibits and attractions make you go, "Does there need to be a whole museum for this?" The bottom line is, these museums are fascinating enough to capture the attention of both locals and tourists. If you're curious about these unique museums, Reader's Digest compiled a list of every state's "strangest" museums.

The top pick for Florida is the Waste Pro Garbage Truck Museum! Writers explained why you should give this museum a shot:

"The Waste Pro Garbage Truck Museum is an ode to the often-unthanked industry of garbage collection. You probably prefer to just toss out the trash and forget about it, but this collection of antique trucks will make you want to know more. Any car lover will want to take a closer look at the 1926 flatbed just like the one the Waste Pro CEO’s dad drove back in the day, and movie buffs should seek out the truck Denzel Washington rode in Fences."