Kentucky Man Attacked By Swarm Of Bees Doesn’t Survive The Incident

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 21, 2023

Honey bee covered in pollen from daisy.
Photo: Getty Images

In a tragic incident earlier this week, an unnamed 59-year-old Kentucky resident met his demise when confronted by a swarm of bees. The man's identity remains undisclosed.

The ordeal unfolded in Harlan on a fateful Monday night, marked as a "tragic accident" by the Harlan County Coroner. The unfortunate turn of events occurred while the man was in the process of relocating an old bag of potting soil from his porch. Unbeknownst to him, this bag harbored a hidden danger—a swarm of bees. Disturbed by the man's actions, the bees attacked, stinging him repeatedly.

Swift action was taken by his family, who initiated lifesaving measures until the arrival of first responders. Regrettably, their efforts proved futile, and the man was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 5:50 p.m. on Monday.

Deputy Coroner John W. Jones, while expressing condolences, revealed that the cause of death was attributed to respiratory failure resulting from the bee stings. Shockingly, it is believed that the victim endured as many as 20 bee stings. Compounding this tragedy, the man also grappled with underlying health issues.

This incident serves as a somber caution of the dangers posed by bee stings, as statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that between 2011 and 2021, 788 deaths from hornet, wasp, and bee stings were reported. The importance of immediate medical attention in the event of severe symptoms, as recommended by Mayo Clinic, cannot be emphasized enough, especially in the face of these perilous encounters with nature's stingers.

