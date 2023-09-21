Man Dies After Getting Attacked By Swarm Of Yellow Jackets On His Porch

By Bill Galluccio

September 21, 2023

Macro shot of yellowjackets on a blurry background
Photo: Wirestock / iStock / Getty Images

A Kentucky man died after being attacked by an angry swarm of yellow jackets in front of his house. The Harlan County Coroner's Office said that the man was moving an old bag of potting soil on his front porch, which disturbed the yellow jackets living inside.

The swarm of angry bees and yellow jackets attacked the man as he tried to fight them.

The 59-year-old, who was not identified, was stung between 15 and 20 times. His family attempted to perform CPR until paramedics arrived. They also tried life-saving care as they rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputy Coroner John W. Jones determined the man died from respiratory failure due to the bee stings. Jones noted that the man had underlying health issues, which likely worsened the effects of the bee stings.

"The investigation still continues by Deputy Coroner Jones, and our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends," the coroner's office wrote on Facebook.

