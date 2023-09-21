When you think of a museum, you might imagine an open room with gorgeous centuries-old artwork lining the walls or you may recall visiting a museum filled with historical artifacts as a guide explains how different the past is to our modern day lives. However, not all museums fit into that mold. In fact, there are several museums around the country that some people might find odd or "out there," but that doesn't mean they aren't worth a visit. You may just even learn something new.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the "strangest" museum in each state, from "disturbing oddities to 'why-does-this-deserve-an-entire museum?' subjects" and "out-of-the-box attractions" you may not have ever considered visiting.

According to RD, the strangest museum in Tennessee is the Salt and Pepper Shaker Museum, located at 461 Brookside Village Way in Gatlinburg.

Here's what the site had to say:

"You've seen plenty of quirky salt and pepper shakers, but you've never seen so many in one place as in the Salt and Pepper Shaker Museum. An archaeologist turned her collection hobby into a full-fledged museum, which now showcases more than 20,000(!) pairs set up in cute little scenes, separated by 1,500 pepper mills. These aren't all just kitschy thrift store finds either — you'll learn all about how they've changed from ancient times to the 16th century to now."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the strangest museums around the country.