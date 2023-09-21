When you think of a museum, you might imagine an open room with gorgeous centuries-old artwork lining the walls or you may recall visiting a museum filled with historical artifacts as a guide explains how different the past is to our modern day lives. However, not all museums fit into that mold. In fact, there are several museums around the country that some people might find odd or "out there," but that doesn't mean they aren't worth a visit. You may just even learn something new.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the "strangest" museum in each state, from "disturbing oddities to 'why-does-this-deserve-an-entire museum?' subjects" and "out-of-the-box attractions" you may not have ever considered visiting.

According to RD, the strangest museum in Wisconsin is the National Mustard Museum, found outside of Madison at 7477 Hubbard Avenue in Middleton.

Here's what the site had to say:

"As the story goes, the National Mustard Museum was created after founder Barry Levenson was wandering the grocery store, feeling lost in the world since the Boston Red Sox had lost the 1986 World Series. Inspiration struck in the mustard aisle, and he started stocking up on mustard then and there. Six years later he opened his collection to the public, and it now showcases more than 6,000 mustards from around the world. Work up an appetite wandering through the mustards and memorabilia so you have room for the free tastings — you can't find mustard flavors like chocolate or tequila many other places."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the strangest museums around the country.