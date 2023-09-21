The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In September 2023
By Zuri Anderson
October 2, 2023
We're officially in fall, which means leaves transform into beautiful, warm hues while temperatures dip down into cool temperatures. Some things don't change when it comes to Florida, and we're not just talking about the weather.
September saw many Florida women behind bars, including mothers. One parent was accused of ditching her son to go swimming with sharks. In another instance, two drunk women were reportedly filmed tossing a baby back and forth "like a toy."
That doesn't mean the men weren't busy either. In fact, they got into some pretty outrageous antics, from slamming a hot-wired excavator into a supermarket to an adventurer trying to head to England in a massive, hamster-wheel boat.
There's all those wild stories and more in the roundup below:
- WATCH: Florida TSA Agents Steal From Passengers' Bags During Security Check
- Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Posing As High School Student
- Florida Woman 'Borrows' Baby Alligator, Keeps It In Resort Bathtub: FWC
- Florida Man Facing Charges For Trying To Cross Atlantic In Hamster Wheel
- WATCH: 3-Legged Bear Breaks Into Florida Home, Drinks White Claw
- 2 Florida Women Accused Of Tossing Around Baby 'Like A Toy' At Bar
- Rabid Otter Bites Florida Man 41 Times In Rare Attack
- Florida Mom Leaves Son In Running Car To Go Swimming, 'Meet' Sharks: Police
- WATCH: Shirtless Florida Man Climbs On Top Of Rescue Truck, Taunts Police
- Florida Woman Admits She's Addicted To Breastfeeding Her Husband
- Florida Man Plows 'Hot-Wired' Excavator Through Supermarket Wall: Police
- WATCH: Angry Goat Won't Stop Head-Butting Florida Deputy Trying To Help
- Florida Woman Wearing Hospital Gown Accused Of Taking Ambulance On Joyride
- Florida Mother Accused Of Bringing Son To 'Drug-Fueled Threesome' At Hotel