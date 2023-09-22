Beloved Spot Crowned Florida's Best Dive Bar

There was a time when dive bars had a bad reputation for being sketchy, dirty joints. Now, they're considered beloved parts of some communities and neighborhoods, whether you need a cheap drink after work or looking for a no-frills place to hang out with friends. Even then, there's much more charm to explore at these straightforward bars.

If you like checking out these under-the-radar spots, 24/7 Wall St. found the best dive bar in each state. To compile the list, researchers dove into ratings and reviews from Yelp, as well as consult websites, social media, and rankings from esteemed food-based websites. Researchers noted, "Many of these were disqualified because they were primarily restaurants, sports bars, or chain operations, or because they were judged editorially to lack essential dive bar characteristics."

According to the roundup, The Boat Club was crowned Florida's best dive bar! Here's why writers picked this establishment:

"There’s beer and a little wine but no hard booze at what Yelp reviewers hail as a 'dilapidated, crooked,' 'classic Floridian dive bar' with 'the wildest ambiance, the best bartenders, the greatest stories.' Perched above the Anclote River, leaning over it on 'at least a 20 degree angle,' it’s 'jam packed with character.' As one comment notes, 'Don’t come here looking for hipsteresque irony; you’ll be eaten alive.'"

This bar is located at 1761 Beckett Way in Tarpon Springs.

Visit 247wallst.com for the full list of each state's top dive bar.