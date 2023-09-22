'Iconic' California Castle Officially For Sale
By Logan DeLoye
September 22, 2023
The iconic Valley Springs Castle is officially for sale! According to the Zillow listing, this property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is equipped with "all modern amenities." The castle, listed on Zillow for a total of 14 days, has been newly painted and features vinyl floors throughout. The buyer can enjoy amenities such as an updated chef's kitchen, a spiral staircase upon entrance, and a stone fireplace. The property sits on 15 stunning acres of land and is known far and wide for its unique dome design.
The castle, located at 3721 Crestview Drive in Valley Springs, is currently for sale for $850,000.
For #zgwcastlefridays, If you’ve been waiting for a somewhat affordable castle today is your lucky day bc this over 6k...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Friday, September 15, 2023
Here's what Michelle Maddux and Stacey C. Silva of RE/MAX Gold had to say about the property in the Zillow listing:
"This home blends the feel of historic charm while being equipped with all modern amenities. Updated chef's kitchen, beautiful bathrooms, luxury vinyl floors, new paint, and much more. Sitting in the center of 15 acres you will enjoy breathtaking sunrises and sunsets from its perfect perch. Spacious living spaces that are ideal for a primary residence or vacation retreat. The perfect venue for festive gatherings of all kinds. Huge upstairs recreation room with gorgeous wood slab railings and balcony. All three bedrooms have spacious closets and all have access to the outside. The home includes a 1900 sq ft shop with a loft, double bays in the front, and an additional bay in the rear. The property has a strong well and 5000-gallon water storage."
For additional photos and more information about the property visit zillow.com.