'Iconic' California Castle Officially For Sale

The iconic Valley Springs Castle is officially for sale! According to the Zillow listing, this property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is equipped with "all modern amenities." The castle, listed on Zillow for a total of 14 days, has been newly painted and features vinyl floors throughout. The buyer can enjoy amenities such as an updated chef's kitchen, a spiral staircase upon entrance, and a stone fireplace. The property sits on 15 stunning acres of land and is known far and wide for its unique dome design.

The castle, located at 3721 Crestview Drive in Valley Springs, is currently for sale for $850,000.