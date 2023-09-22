Jeannie Mai Did Not Cheat On Jeezy With Another TV Host Despite Rumors

Sources say that any hint of friendliness between Mai and Lopez is strictly professional. They also emphasized that she has not been with anyone else but Jeezy as of late. In fact, Mai is still "devastated and heartbroken" over the breakup. Following Jeezy's filing to dissolve their marriage and request joint custody of their child, the former host of "The Real" is doing whatever she can to ensure the best life possible for their one-year-old daughter Monaco.



Neither Jeezy nor Jeannie have directly addressed their breakup publicly, but a source close to the couple say they split due to differences in "family values and expectations." The SNOFALL rapper did clear his Instagram page of any past photos of his ex-wife, however, Mai hasn't followed suit. Jeezy also posted photos of himself with a caption that only alluded to his stance on the situation.



"Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me ⛄️," he wrote.