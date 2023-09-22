Jeannie Mai Did Not Cheat On Jeezy With Another TV Host Despite Rumors
By Tony M. Centeno
September 22, 2023
Fans are still trying to figure out what truly caused Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's shocking divorce. Since the couple hasn't offered any clarity on the situation themselves, some people have come up with their own outlandish theories.
According to a report TMZ published on Friday, September 22, fans alleged that Mai could've cheated on Jeezy with her previous co-worker Mario Lopez. The unsubstantiated rumor began after fans recently noticed some "chemistry" between the two when she was a co-host on "Access Hollywood" last month. She shared clips of them working together, however, sources close to Mai are calling BS on any infidelity rumors.
Sources say that any hint of friendliness between Mai and Lopez is strictly professional. They also emphasized that she has not been with anyone else but Jeezy as of late. In fact, Mai is still "devastated and heartbroken" over the breakup. Following Jeezy's filing to dissolve their marriage and request joint custody of their child, the former host of "The Real" is doing whatever she can to ensure the best life possible for their one-year-old daughter Monaco.
Neither Jeezy nor Jeannie have directly addressed their breakup publicly, but a source close to the couple say they split due to differences in "family values and expectations." The SNOFALL rapper did clear his Instagram page of any past photos of his ex-wife, however, Mai hasn't followed suit. Jeezy also posted photos of himself with a caption that only alluded to his stance on the situation.
"Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me ⛄️," he wrote.