Kelly Clarkson & 9-Year-Old Daughter River Rose Collab On New Song

Kelly Clarkson has released a new song that features her 9-year-old daughter River Rose. On Friday, September 22nd, the singer released a deluxe edition of her latest album Chemistry, which arrived with a track called "you don't make me cry," featuring vocals from her daughter.

On the track, River provides backup vocals as her mother sings, "You don't make me cry/ And I cry at everything/ You don't make me feel/ And I feel more than most/ now that says something, doesn't it?/ Feeling free since I found out you don't have power/ So you searching for some/ Well, you can't have mine/ you don't make me cry."