Kelly Clarkson & 9-Year-Old Daughter River Rose Collab On New Song

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has released a new song that features her 9-year-old daughter River Rose. On Friday, September 22nd, the singer released a deluxe edition of her latest album Chemistry, which arrived with a track called "you don't make me cry," featuring vocals from her daughter.

On the track, River provides backup vocals as her mother sings, "You don't make me cry/ And I cry at everything/ You don't make me feel/ And I feel more than most/ now that says something, doesn't it?/ Feeling free since I found out you don't have power/ So you searching for some/ Well, you can't have mine/ you don't make me cry."

Prior to the release of the deluxe version, Kelly took to Twitter to reveal that River was actually much younger when she recorded the song. "I can’t wait for y’all to hear the other songs on the deluxe, especially River Rose’s feature. She was 5yrs old when she was layin down tracks for 'you don’t make me cry,'" Clarkson revealed.

This isn't the first time the Kelly Clarkson Show host has worked with her children. During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Clarkson brought out River and 7-year-old Remington onstage to help her sing her track "Heartbeat Song." Kelly gushed about the experience on Instagram writing, "Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas ❤️ nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart."

Kelly Clarkson
