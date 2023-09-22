Lola Brooke Channels Foxy Brown On Her New Collaboration With Bryson Tiller

The duo also connected for the steamy music video, which dropped along with the song on Friday. In the videos, you can see Lola Brooke all dolled up in a lavish mansion. She sips on some champagne while Tiller posts up on the balcony with his lady and an incredible view behind them. They meet up later on that night before they hop in a limousine with their dates.



Lola Brooke's new song is the latest to drop after she released other major singles "Just Relax" and "Blind On Em" earlier this year. It's also her newest collaboration following joint efforts with Ciara, Coi Leray, Doe Boy, NLE Choppa, Juiicy 2xs and more. There's no word on where her recent singles will end up. We'll see if they make it on her anticipated debut album.



Watch the video for "You" below.