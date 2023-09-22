Massachusetts Bakery Serves The Best Cake In The Entire State

Life's batter with cake.

What is your favorite kind of cake? Do you prefer to indulge in red velvet cake with cream cheese icing, or are you all for the classic chocolate-on-chocolate combination? Do the best cakes feature ice cream and fruit, or do you prefer cakes filled with creams and topped with cookies? While there are many flavors and variations of cakes to choose from, one bakery in each state is known for serving the sweetest treats. With this information, you can absolutely have your cake and eat it too, especially at this one-of-a-kind bakery!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cake in all of Massachusetts can be found at 7ate9 Bakery in Somerville. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Cheesecake.

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the bakery that serves the best cake in the entire state:

"'Boston's Best Cheesecake!'" boasts 7ate9 Bakery. But don't take their word for it (after all, they're probably a little biased). Reviewers rave about the wide variety of cheesecakes, describing them as "fluffy and light" without sacrificing the rich flavor that makes cheesecake so delicious. "With every flavor, the lemon has a tart bite, the chocolate is rich like biting into a chocolate bar and the cookies and cream has chunks of cookies," one reviewer wrote. In addition to slices and full cakes, the mini cheesecakes are a hit—one reviewer even opted to serve them at her wedding."

