Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cake In The Entire State

Life's batter with cake.

What is your favorite kind of cake? Do you prefer to indulge in red velvet cake with cream cheese icing, or are you all for the classic chocolate-on-chocolate combination? Do the best cakes feature ice cream and fruit, or do you prefer cakes filled with creams and topped with cookies? While there are many flavors and variations of cakes to choose from, one bakery in each state is known for serving the sweetest treats. With this information, you can absolutely have your cake and eat it too, especially at this one-of-a-kind bakery!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cake in all of Minnesota can be found at Thirsty Whale Bakery located in Minneapolis. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Honeywine Moscato Cake.

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the bakery that serves the best cake in the entire state:

"'Have you ever seen a cake that's better looking than most people? Step into Thirsty Whale, and you'll feast your eyes on dozens of them,"' City Pages Minneapolis declared. That's certainly a tough reputation to live up to, but this bakery succeeds. Every item on the cake menu is tempting, but the honeywine Moscato is truly something special and not something you'd find at many other places."

For a continued list of bakeries that serve the best cake across the country visit eatthis.com.