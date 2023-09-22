Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Cake In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

September 22, 2023

Life's batter with cake.

What is your favorite kind of cake? Do you prefer to indulge in red velvet cake with cream cheese icing, or are you all for the classic chocolate-on-chocolate combination? Do the best cakes feature ice cream and fruit, or do you prefer cakes filled with creams and topped with cookies? While there are many flavors and variations of cakes to choose from, one bakery in each state is known for serving the sweetest treats. With this information, you can absolutely have your cake and eat it too, especially at this one-of-a-kind bakery!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cake in all of Nebraska can be found at the Rabbit Hole Bakery located in Lincoln. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Lemon Raspberry Cake.

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the bakery that serves the best cake in the entire state:

"Step into this wonderland of sweets and order a slice of lemon raspberry cake. This flavor is one of Rabbit Hole's specialties and after one bite you'll see why."

For a continued list of bakeries that serve the best cake across the country visit eatthis.com.

