Pennsylvania Bakery Serves The Best Cake In The Entire State

What is your favorite kind of cake? Do you prefer to indulge in red velvet cake with cream cheese icing, or are you all for the classic chocolate-on-chocolate combination? Do the best cakes feature ice cream and fruit, or do you prefer cakes filled with creams and topped with cookies? While there are many flavors and variations of cakes to choose from, one bakery in each state is known for serving the sweetest treats. With this information, you can absolutely have your cake and eat it too, especially at this one-of-a-kind bakery!

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best cake in all of Pennsylvania can be found at Sweet Jazmine's located in Berwyn. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Sweet Potato Cheesecake.

Here's what Eat This Not That had to say about the bakery that serves the best cake in the entire state:

"This Pennsylvania mainstay has been featured on The Rachael Ray Show and is a local favorite thanks to the delicious confections baked by Kimberly Davis Cuthbert, who was trained at the Culinary Institute of America. Sweet Jazmine's is known for its cheesecakes and, even if sweet potatoes aren't usually your favorite, you'll be deliciously surprised."

