Popular Beach Town Named Florida's Best Winter Travel Destination

Many Americans look forward to the winter months so they can experience the best of the season. We're talking about warming up near fireplaces, shredding the slopes at ski resorts, and enjoying seasonal events with both friends and family. You can also do these activities in different destinations, from big-name cities to small towns and cozy resorts. Even then, you don't even have to subject yourself to the cold. Plenty of travelers actually venture to warmer parts of the country so they essentially have another summer vacation.

That's why FinanceBuzz released a list of every state's top winter travel destination. Writers say there's something for everyone on this list, whether you're looking for a winter wonderland or looking to escape the blistering temperatures.

Key West was named Florida's best place to visit during the winter! Here's why it was chosen:

"Although Miami might be a popular getaway choice, it's the southernmost tip of Florida that is an ideal winter escape if you’re a snowbird trying to get away from the cold. Key West often experiences temperatures in the 70s, even in the middle of the winter months. So if you’re envisioning Pacific Ocean views and plenty of vitamin D, check out Key West this winter season."