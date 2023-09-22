Popular Spot Named Colorado's Best Winter Travel Destination

Many Americans look forward to the winter months so they can experience the best of the season. We're talking about warming up near fireplaces, shredding the slopes at ski resorts, and enjoying seasonal events with both friends and family. You can also do these activities in different destinations, from big-name cities to small towns and cozy resorts. Even then, you don't even have to subject yourself to the cold. Plenty of travelers actually venture to warmer parts of the country so they essentially have another summer vacation.

That's why FinanceBuzz released a list of every state's top winter travel destination. Writers say there's something for everyone on this list, whether you're looking for a winter wonderland or looking to escape the blistering temperatures.

Vail Valley was named Colorado's best place to visit during the winter! Here's why it was chosen:

"The region of Vail Valley in Colorado is home to world-class ski resorts at Vail and Beaver Creek, so it’s the perfect place for skiers and snowboarders alike to enjoy some time on the slopes. If you’d rather turn your getaway into a wellness retreat, there’s no better setting than in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. Take the time to treat yourself at multiple spas and hot springs or get your mind right at the many fitness centers and athletic clubs located in the area."