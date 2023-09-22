Jana Kramer arrived in a flattering pink dress and denim jacket to the House of Music at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday night (September 22) in Las Vegas, Nevada. She later switched up her look and walked the red carpet in a gorgeous black dress. The country artist, author, actress and podcast host flashed a big smile upon her arrival, showing off her growing baby bump as she prepares to welcome Baby No. 3.

Kramer announced earlier this year that she and fiancé Allan Russell were engaged. They dated for about six months (and arrived together at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year). Shortly after announcing their engagement, the couple made another joyous reveal, sharing that they’re expecting their first child together later this year. The baby will join big sister Jolie, 7, and brother Jace, 4, Kramer’s children from her previous marriage. Kramer previously shared heartwarming videos of the moment she told each of her children that she’s pregnant. Jolie gushed with excitement, and Jace gave the baby bump a gentle kiss.