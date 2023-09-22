Pregnant Jana Kramer Glows In Stunning Black Dress At iHeart Music Festival
By Kelly Fisher
September 23, 2023
Jana Kramer arrived in a flattering pink dress and denim jacket to the House of Music at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday night (September 22) in Las Vegas, Nevada. She later switched up her look and walked the red carpet in a gorgeous black dress. The country artist, author, actress and podcast host flashed a big smile upon her arrival, showing off her growing baby bump as she prepares to welcome Baby No. 3.
Kramer announced earlier this year that she and fiancé Allan Russell were engaged. They dated for about six months (and arrived together at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year). Shortly after announcing their engagement, the couple made another joyous reveal, sharing that they’re expecting their first child together later this year. The baby will join big sister Jolie, 7, and brother Jace, 4, Kramer’s children from her previous marriage. Kramer previously shared heartwarming videos of the moment she told each of her children that she’s pregnant. Jolie gushed with excitement, and Jace gave the baby bump a gentle kiss.
The Whine Down With Jana Kramer star shared that she and Russell are expecting a baby boy after a heartwarming gender reveal (she admitted she was “so shocked,” because she was “convinced it was a girl”). Kramer also confirmed that she and Russell picked a name that “starts with an R.” Baby No. 3 is due around the time of Kramer’s 40th birthday (December 2, though Kramer said she plans to deliver before then).
If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.