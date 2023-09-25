Florida's Hourly Minimum Wage Increasing This Week: What You Need To Know
By Zuri Anderson
September 25, 2023
Many Florida laws are going into effect very soon, including a raise to the hourly minimum wages across the state, according to WFLA. Starting on September 30, workers will get a bump of $1 to their wages, raising the current rate of $11 per hour for non-tipped employees to $12. For tipped employees, it'll go from $7.98 an hour to $8.98.
Voters approved a ballot measure in November 2020 that would increase the state minimum wage every year by $1. Before the amendment, the Sunshine State's wages matched the federal minimum wage of $7.25.
Florida's minimum wage will be $15 by September 30, 2026. According to a notice from the U.S. Department of State, it will be "adjusted annually for inflation" starting in 2027.
Here are the Florida laws going into effect on Sunday, October 1:
- Operation of a Golf Cart (HB 949)
- Homeowners Association (HB 919)
- Driver’s License, Identification Card, and Motor Vehicle Registration Applications (HB 965)
- Medicaid Coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitors (HB 967)
- Unlawful Dumping (HB 1367)
- Exploitation of Vulnerable Persons (HB 7003)
- Interference with Sporting or Entertainment Events (HB 319)
- Authorization of Restrictions Concerning Dogs (SB 942)
- Estoppel Letters (SB 708)
- Funeral Service Benefits for Public Safety Officers (HB 535)
- OGSR/Water Management District Surplus Lands (HB 7003)
- OGSR/Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network (SB 7006)
- OGSR/Building Plans, Blueprints, Schematic Drawings, and Diagrams (SB 7008)
- Electronic Monitoring of Persons Charged with or Convicted of Offenses Involving Schools or Students (HB 329)
- Solicitation of Minors to Commit Lewd or Lascivious Act (HB 431)
- Battery by Strangulation (HB 1375)
- Firearm and Destructive Devices Offenses (HB 1465)
- Dosage Form Animal Health Products (HB 959)