Florida's Hourly Minimum Wage Increasing This Week: What You Need To Know

By Zuri Anderson

September 25, 2023

A hand holding five $100 bills
Photo: JoeLena / E+ / Getty Images

Many Florida laws are going into effect very soon, including a raise to the hourly minimum wages across the state, according to WFLA. Starting on September 30, workers will get a bump of $1 to their wages, raising the current rate of $11 per hour for non-tipped employees to $12. For tipped employees, it'll go from $7.98 an hour to $8.98.

Voters approved a ballot measure in November 2020 that would increase the state minimum wage every year by $1. Before the amendment, the Sunshine State's wages matched the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

Florida's minimum wage will be $15 by September 30, 2026. According to a notice from the U.S. Department of State, it will be "adjusted annually for inflation" starting in 2027.

Here are the Florida laws going into effect on Sunday, October 1:

  • Operation of a Golf Cart (HB 949)
  • Homeowners Association (HB 919)
  • Driver’s License, Identification Card, and Motor Vehicle Registration Applications (HB 965)
  • Medicaid Coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitors (HB 967)
  • Unlawful Dumping (HB 1367)
  • Exploitation of Vulnerable Persons (HB 7003)
  • Interference with Sporting or Entertainment Events (HB 319)
  • Authorization of Restrictions Concerning Dogs (SB 942
  • Estoppel Letters (SB 708)
  • Funeral Service Benefits for Public Safety Officers (HB 535)
  • OGSR/Water Management District Surplus Lands (HB 7003)
  • OGSR/Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network (SB 7006)
  • OGSR/Building Plans, Blueprints, Schematic Drawings, and Diagrams (SB 7008)
  • Electronic Monitoring of Persons Charged with or Convicted of Offenses Involving Schools or Students (HB 329)
  • Solicitation of Minors to Commit Lewd or Lascivious Act (HB 431)
  • Battery by Strangulation (HB 1375)
  • Firearm and Destructive Devices Offenses (HB 1465)
  • Dosage Form Animal Health Products (HB 959)
