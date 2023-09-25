Florida's Hourly Minimum Wage Increasing This Week: What You Need To Know

Many Florida laws are going into effect very soon, including a raise to the hourly minimum wages across the state, according to WFLA. Starting on September 30, workers will get a bump of $1 to their wages, raising the current rate of $11 per hour for non-tipped employees to $12. For tipped employees, it'll go from $7.98 an hour to $8.98.

Voters approved a ballot measure in November 2020 that would increase the state minimum wage every year by $1. Before the amendment, the Sunshine State's wages matched the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

Florida's minimum wage will be $15 by September 30, 2026. According to a notice from the U.S. Department of State, it will be "adjusted annually for inflation" starting in 2027.

Here are the Florida laws going into effect on Sunday, October 1: