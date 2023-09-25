NSYNC Shed 'Tears Of Joy' While Reuniting In The Studio

*NSYNC were just as emotional about their reunion as fans are! While attending the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend, Lance Bass revealed just how emotional it was to reunite with his former bandmates Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone.

"It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together," Bass said of their recording session while speaking with ET Online. "Back in March, we decided to, you know, get back together and have some fun and it was like no [time] had passed." He continued, "But there was a lot of tears. It was just tears of joy. And it was just a beautiful moment. Like, time does so much and for us to finally be together, it just feels right."

Bass went on to share his appreciation of the public's reaction to the boy band since they reunited on stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month. "It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true," he said. "I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts." Bass also thinks the band presenting an award for Best Pop Video to Taylor Swift may have helped a bit. "I blame Taylor Swift," he laughed. "I think she sicced the Swifties on us and I think the Swifties and the *NSYNCers just kind of created this tsunami. And I think it's been so fun!"

Their new song "Better Place" drops on September 29th!